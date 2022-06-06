Boy ends life after failing in SSC exam
A boy, who reportedly failed in the X class examinations after the results were announced on Monday, allegedly ended his life on a railway track on the Pakala-Dharmavaram section at Vepurikota village of Mulakalacheruvu mandal.
According to information, Prashanth (15) of Kutagullu village of Mulakalacheruvu mandal was confident of coming out with flying colors in the examination. However, the moment he knew he had failed, the boy suddenly slipped into depression, though his parents and neighbours consoled him. After some time, he left the village, saying that he would return after meeting his friends.
Reaching the railway track, he reportedly jumped before a running goods train. The Kadiri railway police registered a case and shifted the body to area hospital for autopsy. A case was registered.
Those with suicidal thoughts can Dial 100. for counselling and guidance.
