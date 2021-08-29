Boy diesas schoolbuildingcollapses

A 12-year-old boy died when a part of a school building that was dilapidated condition collapsed at Rajupalem village near Markapur on Sunday.

The boy, P.Vishnu was playing with his friends on the school premises when a part of the building gave in. He was studying in the ninth standard, the police said.

Meanwhile, the parents of the boy lamented that the authorities did not heed to their repeated pleas to repair the school building which had been in bad shape for long, under the ‘Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu’ programme.