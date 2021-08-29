Andhra Pradesh

Boy diesas schoolbuildingcollapses

A 12-year-old boy died when a part of a school building that was dilapidated condition collapsed at Rajupalem village near Markapur on Sunday.

The boy, P.Vishnu was playing with his friends on the school premises when a part of the building gave in. He was studying in the ninth standard, the police said.

Meanwhile, the parents of the boy lamented that the authorities did not heed to their repeated pleas to repair the school building which had been in bad shape for long, under the ‘Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu’ programme.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 29, 2021 10:18:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/boy-diesas-schoolbuildingcollapses/article36169745.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY