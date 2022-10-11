Boy dies suspiciously, injuries found on body

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 11, 2022 18:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Eleven-year-old Chatla Sashank allegedly died under mysterious circumstances at Vambay Colony. His body was found on the road with multiple injuries on Tuesday.

Sashank, son of Chakravarthy, was staying on the third flood of a building in the colony. The Nunna police shifted the body to Government General Hospital (GGH) mortuary for post-mortem.

Many ganja addicted gangs are reportedly moving in the colony and black spots were identified on the city outskirts. Investigation officers are trying to find out whether any anti-social elements or ganja addicts attacked Sashank.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The incident might have occurred in the early hours. We are investigating whether the boy was murdered or accidentally slipped and fell down from the building. Family members and neighbours are being questioned,” a police officer said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A detailed investigation in on, the Nunna police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app