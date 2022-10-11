Boy dies suspiciously, injuries found on body

ADVERTISEMENT

Eleven-year-old Chatla Sashank allegedly died under mysterious circumstances at Vambay Colony. His body was found on the road with multiple injuries on Tuesday.

Sashank, son of Chakravarthy, was staying on the third flood of a building in the colony. The Nunna police shifted the body to Government General Hospital (GGH) mortuary for post-mortem.

Many ganja addicted gangs are reportedly moving in the colony and black spots were identified on the city outskirts. Investigation officers are trying to find out whether any anti-social elements or ganja addicts attacked Sashank.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The incident might have occurred in the early hours. We are investigating whether the boy was murdered or accidentally slipped and fell down from the building. Family members and neighbours are being questioned,” a police officer said.

A detailed investigation in on, the Nunna police said.