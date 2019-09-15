Boy dies of suspected dengue

A 13-year-old boy reportedly died of dengue in a locality close to Shiva temple here on Friday night.
According to his relatives, the eight standard student was found to be suffering from recurring fever since a week, and he was taken to the CMC Hospital at Vellore in Tamil Nadu a few days ago. While undergoing treatment, the boy succumbed to the febrile illness. The body was brought to Chittoor on Saturday.
Another case
In another case, a 13-year-old girl of a village in B. Kotha Kota mandal, found with symptoms of dengue, was shifted to the area hospital at Madanapalle on Saturday. DMHO B. Ramagiddaiah said so far 30 confirmed cases of dengue were reported since January. “However, we did not have any casualty. In the two fresh cases, we will take steps in the areas concerned. If necessary, we will conduct medical camps in all vulnerable areas,” the DMHO said.
