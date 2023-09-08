Boy dies of electric shock in Krishnastami celebrations

September 08, 2023 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A tenth class student, Sathwik, reportedly died of electric shock during Krishnastami celebrations, at Kothapalli village in Mudinepalli mandal on Thursday night.

Mr. Sathwik, who was studying in a private school, accidentally came into contact with a live electric cable and suffered shock. He died while being shifted to a hospital in Eluru district.

A pall of gloom descended in Kothapalli village with the tragic incident. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT