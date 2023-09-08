Boy dies of electric shock in Krishnastami celebrations

A tenth class student, Sathwik, reportedly died of electric shock during Krishnastami celebrations, at Kothapalli village in Mudinepalli mandal on Thursday night.
Mr. Sathwik, who was studying in a private school, accidentally came into contact with a live electric cable and suffered shock. He died while being shifted to a hospital in Eluru district.
A pall of gloom descended in Kothapalli village with the tragic incident. A case has been registered and investigation is on.
