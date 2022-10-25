Boy dies in crackers blast in Machilipatnam; one more dead in fire mishap at private travels office

Fire accident creates panic among public during Deepavali celebrations.

Rajulapudi Srinivas MACHILIPATNAM
October 25, 2022 13:08 IST

A Class V student, Lakshmi Narasimha (11), died when he suffered critical burns during Deepavali celebrations in Machilipatnam town on October 24.

According to sources, the boy suffered burns when crackers exploded when he was drying them in front of his house at Naveen Mittal Colony. Flames spread to the bike which was parked in the vicinity.

Parents and the locals, who saw Narasimha in flames, rushed him to local Government Hospital, from where he was referred to Guntur Government General Hospital. He died while undergoing treatment.

In another fire mishap, a worker, Anil (21) died in fire mishap at a private travels office, near Benz Circle, on October 24, said the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services officials.

“The cause of fire at the travels office was not known. A case has been registered and investigation is on,” said Patamata CI Mahendra said on October 25.

“Fire officials received 156 calls on fire mishaps on Deepavali day. Three persons, including one each in Vijayawada, Machilipatnam and Rajamahendravaram died in the incidents,” said the fire authorities.

Meanwhile, fire mishaps created panic among the public in NTR, Guntur and Palnadu districts during Deepavali celebrations. However, no casualties were reported in the fire accidents.

Fire broke out at a plastic warehouse at Etukuru in Guntur district on Tuesday. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot and put off flames. In another mishap, ten shops were gutted in market area in Palnadu district.

A shop was was gutted in fire mishap at Lenin Centre in Vijayawada, during Deepavali celebrations. Fire and Police officials rushed to the spot, vacated the other shops and took steps to prevent the spread of flames to the adjacent complex. Another fire mishap was reported at Pakirgudem in NTR district.

Two workers, Kasi and Brahmam, died when fire caught the crackers shops at Gymkhana Grounds in Vijayawada, on Sunday, a day before the festival.

