Boy dies during Deepavali celebrations in A.P.’s Annamayya district

November 13, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - MADANAPALLE

In a tragic incident, a boy (13) died during the Deepavali celebrations at Nayunibavi village of B. Kothakota mandal of Annamayya district on November 12 night.

According to the information, the boy, studying in the 8th class, was bursting crackers when the mishap took place. After igniting a hundred-wala chain cracker, the boy in a bid to get back to a safer place tripped over a rope tied to a shamiana tent nearby and his head hit an iron pole, leading to his instantaneous death. The police registered a case and shifted the body to the area hospital for autopsy. A pall of gloom has descended on the village following the incident.

Boy loses four of his fingers in a cracker blast

In another incident, a 14-year-old boy, Danush, lost four of his fingers while trying to fling away a high-sound cracker. after igniting it The incident took place at Rajulakandriga village of Satyavedu mandal of Tirupati district on November 12 night. The parents informed the village secretary that the cracker had exploded in the boy’s fist before he released the grip over it. He was rushed to the area hospital at Satyavedu.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT