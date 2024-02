February 16, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST

A seven-year-old boy died when the main gate of a municipal park fell on him near the Collectorate here on Friday.

The mishap occurred when the boy, V. Dinesh Kumar, was playing at the entrance of the park. The metal gate fell on him causing grievous injuries. He died while being shifted to a hospital, the Chilakalapudi police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.