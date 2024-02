February 16, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

A seven-year-old boy died when the main gate of a municipal park fell on him near the Collectorate here on Friday.

The mishap occurred when the boy was playing at the entrance of the park. The metal gate fell on him causing grievous injuries. He died while being shifted to a hospital, the Chilakalapudi police said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.