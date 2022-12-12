Boy dies after tractor truck fell on him while playing in NTR District

December 12, 2022 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - G. KONDUR (NTR DISTRICT)

The incident occurred in G. Kondur mandal when the children were playing near the tractor a couple of days ago

Rajulapudi Srinivas

A five-year-old boy, J. Lohit Kumar, died while undergoing treatment for severe injuries he suffered after the truck of a tractor fell on him while he was playing in the Kattubadipalem village.

The incident occurred in G. Kondur mandal when the children were playing near the tractor a couple of days ago. The truck which was lifted with hydraulic system on the parked tractor, suddenly came down and fell on Lohit Kumar.

His parents and the villagers shifted the boy to Government General Hospital (GGH), Vijayawada, where he succumbed to injuries on Sunday night.

Following a complaint lodged by Lohit Kumar’s father, J. Bhupati Rao, the G. Kondur police registered a case and have taken up investigation.

Villagers allege that the boy died due to the negligence of the vehicle driver, who parked the tractor on the roadside by lifting its truck.

