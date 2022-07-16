Boy dies, 4 others taken ill after consuming food at madrasa in Andhra Pradesh

Munna, a 14-year-old boy, died and four others were taken ill after they consumed food at a madrasa in Gurazala. The incident happened Saturday afternoon and the police are making arrangements for the post-mortem of the boy.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the boys consumed food which was brought to the madrasa by a man who hosted dinner at a house warming ceremony on Friday night. There are 18 boys studying at the madrasa.

The police are examining if the food was packed in containers laced with pesticides as the man who hosted dinner was a fertilizer dealer.