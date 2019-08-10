Boy chokes to death on deworming tablet

A two-year-old boy died allegedly after he was administered deworming tablet in Kotnana Raminaiduvalasa of Garugubilli mandal of Vizianagaram district on Thursday. The boy Jashwik reportedly used to complain about stomach ache and his grandmother took him to the nearest Anganwadi centre to adminster him deworming medicine. The boy choked to death after the tablet got stuck in his throat. His parents took him to the nearest hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Five children reportedly faced health problems after being administered the tablets as part of the deworming day. Vizianagaram District Medical and Health department has ordered an inquiry into the incident.