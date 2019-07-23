Andhra Pradesh

Boy bitten by snake loses battle for life in Kurnool

Pawan Kumar, a second standard student from Pothukunta in Dharmavaram mandal of Anantapur district, who was bitten by a snake lost his battle for life at the Government General Hospital at Kurnool on Monday.

Parents inconsolable

His parents were inconsolable as they could not save their child despite bringing him to the hospital on time. Alleged delay in treating the boy with anti-venom medicine led to several complications and failure of kidney and liver at the Anantapur government general hospital, which prompted the doctors to send the boy to Kurnool two days ago for dialysis as the Government General Hospital here does not have a nephrology wing. Pawan Kumar had been battling for life for the past four days and was on a ventilator.

Andhra Pradesh
