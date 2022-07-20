Boxes containing 9,024 tetra packets of liquor seized in Kurnool dist.

Sleuths of the Special Enforcement Bureau producing the seized boxes containing liquor and vehicles at Panchalingala Checkpost in Kurnool on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Sleuths of the Special Enforcement Bureau(SEB) confiscated 94 boxes of liquor being transported from Karnataka and two cars at Panchalingala Checkpost on National Highway(NH) no-.44 in Kurnool district on Tuesday morning.

According to police, Circle Inspector Manjula was checking vehicles when he spotted the two suspiciously-moving vehicles and intercepted them.

The boxes contained 9,024 whisky tetra packs, of 90 ml each and worth over ₹3 lakh, meant to be sold only in Karnataka and were being illegally transported into Andhra Pradesh through Telangana. The boxes have been handed over to the Kurnool SEB police station, but the drivers of the cars fled the scene, the police said.