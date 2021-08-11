Bounce’s EV dockless service launched in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA

11 August 2021 01:17 IST

Scooter sharing service deploys a fleet of about 600 electric scooters

Minister for Transport and I&PR Perni Venkataramaiah and Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivasa Rao launched scooter sharing service Bounce’s electric vehicle (EV) dockless service with a fleet of about 600 electric scooters here on Tuesday.

Bounce Chief Operating Officer G. Anil said EV dockless service had been introduced as an intracity mobility solution in Vijayawada. “We believe in an EV-centric fleet based public mobility system and feel Andhra Pradesh is the right State to expand our services,” he said.

Vijayawada will be the third city in the country to have Bounce dockless service under which EV scooters can be booked and picked up at any location and left at any legal parking location after ending the ride. The scooters have patented keyless technology through which riders are given access to the vehicle via a smartphone app.

Bounce started its service in Vijayawada on a pilot basis in December 2019 in collaboration with Kirana stores and it has done over one million kilometres in 1.2 lakh rides. After launching the vehicle, Mr. Venkataramaiah rode a scooter on the city roads.

Mayor R. Bhagya Lakshmi, Deputy Mayor B. Durga, Brahmin Welfare Corporation chairman Malladi Vishnu, Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation chairman Adapa Seshagiri Rao and others were present.