Both YSR Cong and TDP governments were mired in corruption: Somu Veerraju

VIJAYAWADA

26 October 2020 15:58 IST

BJP State president Somu Veerraju said both the YSR Congress (YSRC) and TDP have belied the people's expectations on Amaravati whereas the Central government made a significant contribution to the development of the State by sanctioning many projects.

The YSRC government completely neglected many projects undertaken by the previous dispensation.

Both the YSRC and TDP governments were mired in corruption. The BJP would expose the alleged complicity of YSRC MLAs in irregularities in 21 projects sponsored by the Central government, he stated.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, Mr. Veerraju said the party's stand on capital was clear and it was committed to the establishment of the High Court in Rayalaseema.

He insisted that former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should give details of the financial assistance extended by the Centre for the development of Amaravati.

The YSRC government failed to translate it's words into deeds. The Centre sanctioned several infrastructure projects keeping in view the help which the State required after bifurcation.

The BJP leader demanded that the government should refrain from diverting the funds belonging to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. In this regard, the party wrote a letter to the government.

There were many issues in which the State government owed an explanation to the public, Mr. Veerraju said adding that the BJP and Jana Sena Party would soon organise protest demonstrations to protect the people's interests.

Party general secretaries S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy and Suryanarayana Raju and secretaries N. Ramesh Naidu and Pathuri Nagabhushanam were present.