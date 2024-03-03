ADVERTISEMENT

Both ruling and opposition parties failed to secure special category status to Andhra: intellectuals forum

March 03, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Intellectuals Forum vice-president G. Appala Naidu.

State vice-president of Andhra Pradesh Intellectuals Forum G. Appala Naidu on Sunday alleged that both the YSRCP and the TDP failed to secure Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh despite ruling the State between 2014 and 2024.

He expressed concern over the arrests of AP Vibhajana Hamila Sadhana Samithi’s state president Chalasani Srinivas and former CBI officer V.V. Lakshminarayana.

“Mainstream parties greatly harmed Andhra Pradesh through their failure to exert pressure on the NDA government at the Centre and implement the assurances given to Andhra Pradesh during the State’s bifurcation. The ruling party, which is supposed to focus on the issue, is targeting leaders who air their views on issues such as SCS, the Polavaram project and others,” said Dr. Appala Naidu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US