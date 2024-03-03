GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Both ruling and opposition parties failed to secure special category status to Andhra: intellectuals forum

March 03, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Intellectuals Forum vice-president G. Appala Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh Intellectuals Forum vice-president G. Appala Naidu.

State vice-president of Andhra Pradesh Intellectuals Forum G. Appala Naidu on Sunday alleged that both the YSRCP and the TDP failed to secure Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh despite ruling the State between 2014 and 2024.

He expressed concern over the arrests of AP Vibhajana Hamila Sadhana Samithi’s state president Chalasani Srinivas and former CBI officer V.V. Lakshminarayana.

“Mainstream parties greatly harmed Andhra Pradesh through their failure to exert pressure on the NDA government at the Centre and implement the assurances given to Andhra Pradesh during the State’s bifurcation. The ruling party, which is supposed to focus on the issue, is targeting leaders who air their views on issues such as SCS, the Polavaram project and others,” said Dr. Appala Naidu.

