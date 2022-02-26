Botcha urges industries to provide education facilities in rural areas

Minister inaugurates junior college built by Aurobindo Foundation in Vizianagaram district

Minister inaugurates junior college built by Aurobindo Foundation in Vizianagaram district

VIZIANAGARAM

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana urged the industries to come forward to improve civic infrastructure and to construct schools and colleges in villages and mandal headquarters to ensure quality education for children from rural areas.

Along with Aurobindo Pharma Limited Vice-Chairman and Managing Director K. Nithyananda Reddy, he inaugurated the new buildings of a junior college constructed in Merakamudidam in the district on Saturday.

The company’s CSR wing, Aurobindo Pharma Foundation, constructed the junior college with state-of-the-art facilities including dual desks and wardrobes in all 12 classrooms. Separate rooms for library, laboratory and staff were built.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that the college constructed in the remote area would be a gift for rural students.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao thanked the company for constructing the college at a cost of ₹3.30 crore with 14,000 sq ft built-up area on a 1.80 acre site.