Botcha sows seeds of another row

After kicking up a controversy over capital city Amaravati, Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has made serious allegations that ‘inside trading’ took place before the area for the capital city was formally announced.

In a chat with reporters at Secretariat at Velagapudi near here on Monday, the Minister said that he would disclose the details of the inside trading very soon. A former Union Minister and serving MP was claiming that he doesn’t have any lands in the capital.

“We would show the lands if the MP dares the government to do so. If required we would produce the land records too. I have complete details of irregularities that took place in the capital city. The list would be made public,” he said.

The Minister was reacting to BJP MP Y.S. Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) comments that he doesn't have even a cent of land in the capital.

To another question whether the government has plans to develop four capital cities, Mr. Satyanarayana retorted saying, “That you should ask BJP MP T.G. Venkatesh.” Mr. Venkatesh recently stirred up a hornet's nest alleging Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy shared his plans of shifting the State capital from Amaravati with the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership at Centre. He also said that Mr. Reddy was contemplating establishing four capital cities in the State at Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Guntur and Kadapa in a bid to decentralise the development of the State across all regions.

Neither Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan nor the BJP leaders have clarity on the capital city.

The JSP president was changing his tunes on the capital city. One may check the old records. In the past, he threatened that one lakh people under his leadership would lay siege to former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s residence against irregularities in the capital city. The BJP levelled allegations on Amaravati in the past too, he recalled.

The capital city was “not meant for just one community.” The tenant farmers were approaching the government with a plea that they were not receiving the annuity. The problem would be solved in next 10 days, he said, adding, their agitation was for the annuity but not regarding the capital city.