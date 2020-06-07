Botcha slams Naidu’s ‘vilification campaign’

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 June 2020 23:26 IST

Will go ahead with three Capitals move, asserts Minister

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Sunday asserted that the government would fulfil its goal of establishing three Capitals in the State, despite a ‘vilification campaign’ launched on social media by TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu to scuttle the move.

“The government will also ensure distribution of 30 lakh house sites to the poor and will deliver other programmes too,” Mr. Satyanarayana said at a press conference here.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to set up an executive capital in Visakhapatnam, a judicial capital in Kurnool and a legislative capital in Amaravati to ensure decentralised development, and the government will ensure that it happens. The house site distribution is the largest exercise of its kind in the country to help the poor realise their dream of owning a house,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

Denying forcible acquisition of assigned lands for distribution of house-sites to the poor under Land Pooling Scheme in Visakhapatnam, the Minister said that there was no truth in the allegations, and that if it could be proved that even an inch of land was acquired forcibly. he would take full responsibility for it.

Coming down heavily on Mr. Naidu, the Minister said the TDP chief and his son Nara Lokesh had confined themselves to their home in Hyderabad for nearly two months ever since the beginning of the lockdown and had only recently moved to Amaravati after a public backlash. He said that they were using social media only to defame the YSRCP Government.

Sujala Sravanthi

Mr. Satyanarayana said that the State Government would lay the stone for the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi scheme which would bring Godavari waters to North Andhra. He refuted allegations made by TDP leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu that the Agricultural Research Station at Anakapalle was being shifted to Pullivendula. “If required, another research station would be set up at Pullivendula,” he said.

Speaking about the completion of one year in office of the YSRCP Government, he said that they have already fulfilled most of the promises in record time and said that despite a huge financial burden left by the previous government, the Chief Minister was keen on implementing revolutionary schemes for the welfare of the poor.