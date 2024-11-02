Botcha seeks clarity from Naidu on safeguarding Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Leader of Opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council and YSRCP senior leader Botcha Satyanarayana has demanded that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu spell out his stand on safeguarding the interests of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). Mr. Naidu should make his stand clear on the protection and strengthening the steel plant to people and the workers, he said.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit to the city on Saturday, Mr Satyanarayana said Mr Naidu had assured, before the elections, that he would not let VSP to be privatised. “There have been fast-paced developments concerning the plant. Contract workers have been removed, Voluntarily Retirement Scheme (VRS) is being enforced forcibly and blast furnaces are being closed down. All these developments are creating doubts over the future of VSP,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

Mr. Satyanarayana asked whether the State government is supporting the proposal of the Centre to disinvest its stake in the VSP or will it be merged with the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). The former Minister said there was no forcible removal of employees or closure of furnaces during the previous regime in the State under the leadership of Mr. Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. “Though we were not part of the Centre then, we have requested the then Union government not to close the plant. Now, the TDP-led alliance in the State is in a position where it can demand the Centre not to privatise the plant,’‘ Mr. Satyanarayana said.

Milk procurement

The YSRCP MLC said never in the history that there was a slash in the rates of milk purchased from farmers by the Visakha Dairy but for the first time, there was a decrease in the rates for the milk procured from farmers. “Why is the government maintaining silence when the Dairy management had slashed the rates for procurement of milk from farmers?’‘ Mr. Satyanarayana questioned. He said with the then government bringing Amul Diary to the State, the rate of milk procurement has gone up benefitting the farmers.

Free sand policy

On the sand price issue, Mr. Satyanarayana demanded clarity on the free sand policy announced by the State. “The State government had issued a series of G.O.s on free sand policy and created confusion on the policy,’‘ he alleged.

Mr. Satyanarayana also expressed shock over the attacks on women and children in the State. “The government should take stringent action against those involved in such attacks. The government, however, is acting in a biased manner when the accused belong to the ruling party and this is not fair,’‘ he said.

