GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Botcha Satyanarayana blames government for outbreak of diarrhoea at Gurla

He accuses the administration of failing to provide safe drinking water to the residents, and seeks announcement of ex gratia to the next of kin of the ‘11 persons who succumbed to the disease’

Published - October 20, 2024 08:50 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Botcha Satyanarayana

Botcha Satyanarayana | Photo Credit: File Photo

YSRCP leader and MLC Botcha Satyanarayana on Sunday asked the government to announce ex gratia to the next of kin of the 11 persons who reportedly succumbed to diarrhoea at Gurla in Vizianagaram district.

Addressing the media after interacting with the affected families, Mr. Satyanarayana blamed the government for the outbreak of diarrhoea and accused it of failing to provide safe drinking water to the villagers.

The administration failed to instill confidence among the people, the former Minister alleged.

Disputing the government’s claims that a majority of deaths were natural, Mr. Satyanarayana said it was not correct as all deaths could not have occurred on a single day.

“Instead of taking relief measures, the government is trying to blame the previous government, which is ridiculous,” he added.

Mr. Satyanarayana asked the administration to undertake a door-to-door survey, and ensure medicines and treatment for the needy as many were suffering from symptoms of the disease.

Published - October 20, 2024 08:50 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / communicable diseases

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.