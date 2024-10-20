Botcha Satyanarayana blames government for outbreak of diarrhoea at Gurla

YSRCP leader and MLC Botcha Satyanarayana on Sunday asked the government to announce ex gratia to the next of kin of the 11 persons who reportedly succumbed to diarrhoea at Gurla in Vizianagaram district.

Addressing the media after interacting with the affected families, Mr. Satyanarayana blamed the government for the outbreak of diarrhoea and accused it of failing to provide safe drinking water to the villagers.

The administration failed to instill confidence among the people, the former Minister alleged.

Disputing the government’s claims that a majority of deaths were natural, Mr. Satyanarayana said it was not correct as all deaths could not have occurred on a single day.

“Instead of taking relief measures, the government is trying to blame the previous government, which is ridiculous,” he added.

Mr. Satyanarayana asked the administration to undertake a door-to-door survey, and ensure medicines and treatment for the needy as many were suffering from symptoms of the disease.