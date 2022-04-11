Botcha retains his berth in Cabinet reshuffle in A.P.

April 11, 2022 00:12 IST

Dharmana Prasada Rao and Peedika Rajanna Dora are among the new faces

YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana retained his Ministerial berth in the Cabinet of Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy.

Mr. Satyanarayana, who represents Cheepurupalli Assembly constituency, started his political journey as the chairperson of Vizianagaram District Cooperative Central Bank in 1991.

He was elected to the Parliament in 1999 and won Cheepurupalli Assembly seat in 2004 and 2009 elections. However, he was defeated in 2014 when he was PCC president.

He switched loyalty the YSRCP and won from same constituency in 2019 elections. Having proved his mettle on many occasions, Mr. Satyanarayana is considered to be a troubleshooter for party high-command.

Meanwhile, the supporters of Peedika Rajanna Dora were in a jubilant mood as the Saluru MLA got a berth in the Cabinet.

The four-time MLA got the opportunity as former Deputy Chief Minister P. Pushpa Srivani from Kurupam Assembly constituency of Parvathipuram Manyam district was dropped from the Cabinet during the rejig.

Speaking to media, Mr. Dora vowed to work for the welfare of tribal people and all other sections of the society.

Meanwhile, YSRCP Srikakulam MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao also got a berth in the Cabinet. With a call from the Chief Minister’s Office, he left for Vijayawada from Srikakulam with much fanfare on Sunday.

Elected an MLA in 1989 from Narasannapeta, Mr. Prasada Rao represented the same constituency in 1999. He won from Srikakulam in 2004 and 2009 and 2019 elections, although he faced a defeat in 2014.

Mr. Prasada Rao who held important portfolios including revenue, and roads and buildings in united Andhra Pradesh, could not get a Cabinet berth after 2019 elections as his brother Dharmana Krishna Das was given a chance.