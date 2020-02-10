Botcha refutes TDP charges on LPS

Sharpening the attack on the TDP for what he called ‘spreading falsehood’ on Land Pooling Scheme undertaken to provide houses to the poor, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Monday ruled out forcible acquisition from the assigned land-holders.

He told reporters that the government was acquiring lands in most transparent manner. He said after forming 38 teams, comprising representatives from various departments headed by an officer of Deputy Collector rank, the government identified 6116.50 acres in Anandapuram, Sabbavaram, Bheemili, Pendurthy, Visakha Rural, Gajuwaka, Pedagantyada, Anakapalle, Parawada, and Padmanabham for acquisition under LPS after holding gram sabhas.

Mr. Satyanarayana said while LPS initiated by the erstwhile TDP government was aimed at promoting real estate business and benefiting few close to the corridors of power at Amaravati, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had introduced LPS in Visakhapatnam to provide houses to the homeless.

The Minister termed the committee, led by the then Minister, K. Narayana, to finalise the capital along with 10 members from various businesses and acquire land for Amaravati capital as a ‘big fraud,’ he said the YSRCP government was implementing LPS with utmost transparency.

He said they were offering 900 square yards of developed plot for one acre of assigned land. “We will give 450 square yards of developed plot for one acre to those in possession of encroached land for 10 years and above and 250 square yards for possession for five years with evidence that they are cultivating,” he stated.

Mr. Satyanarayana said all those who give lands to the government would be entitled with the ‘right to sell.’ He said: “we have initiated the process and VMRDA has been sanctioned ₹150 crore to develop layouts.”

Executive capital

Rubbishing the TDP claim that none sought Visakhapatnam to be made the capital, he said the people of North Andhra strongly batted for making the city the Executive capital to remove backwardness in the region.

He said the YSRCP government was firm on balanced development in all 13 districts and the reason for decision to set up Executive capital was to make Visakhapatnam a prominent city like Hyderabad and save huge expenditure on building infrastructure at Amaravati.