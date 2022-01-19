Botcha lays stone for KMC permanent buildings

KAKINADA

19 January 2022 23:52 IST

He inaugurates cycling track, overhead tanks

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for various developmental works worth ₹348 crore in the city.

The State government has granted ₹38 crore for the construction of the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) buildings on the existing campus. Mr. Satyanarayana laid the foundation stone for the proposed structures.

Advertising

Advertising

He inaugurated three overhead tanks in the city, which were funded by the World Bank.

Accompanied by Social Welfare Minister P. Viswaroop, Mr. Satyanarayana inspected the Cultural Centre and Science Bhavan and the G+1 housing facility in Rellipeta area.

He opened a one-km cycling track developed by the KMC around Vivekananda park. A skating rink is also being constructed inside the park.

Mr. Satyanarayana promised to give a fillip to the development of infrastructure facilities in the city.