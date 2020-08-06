Botcha lashes out at Chandrababu Naidu

He said that a few days ago when the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Region Bill was passed and he announced that the laying foundation stone for executive capital will be done shortly, Mr. Naidu started filing cases in the High Court.

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MAUD) Botcha Satyanarayana lashed at Telugu Desam Party President N. Chandrababu Naidu alleging that he (Mr. Naidu) was using all his tricks to stop the overall development of the state. The Minister also ridiculed Mr. Naidu's statements that YSRC leaders have run away from his challenge to dissolve the Assembly and seek a fresh mandate.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, Mr. Satyanarayana said that central Government in an affidavit submitted in the high court clarified that capital of a State is decided by the respective State government's. He said that a few days ago when the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Region Bill was passed and he announced that the laying foundation stone for executive capital will be done shortly, Mr. Naidu started filing cases in the High Court.

He said that YSRC party was formed based on principles set by former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. The YSRC party has fulfilled all its promises which it assured before elections. It is also committed to develop all regions of the state and thus has gone ahead with the idea of three capitals.

“A government should work for development of all the districts and all the communities in the state. But Naidu intends to benefit only one region and his community only. Are people residing in other districts such as East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Rayalaseema region not a part of Andhra Pradesh,” he questioned.

Mr. Satyanarayana said that when TDP was in power, they did nothing for North Andhra region and when the YSRC party is trying to develop after coming to power, they are opposing it. He also questioned why were the TDP leaders from North Andhra Region silent when Mr. Naidu is opposing development of this region.

The Minister also lashed out at former Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu over his allegations on YSRC land encroachments in Visakhapatnam city and said that it was the TDP Chief's son Nara Lokesh who has encroached Daspalla lands during TDP's rule.

“Decentralised capital move is for overall development of the state. YSRC is committed to develop Amaravati, as the legislative capital of the State and also help the farmers,” said Mr. Satyanarayana.