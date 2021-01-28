Botcha holds poll strategy meeting at Puttaparthi

ANANTAPUR

28 January 2021 00:57 IST

MLAs, MPs deliberate on likely candidates for gram panchayats

The political heat is rising slowly in Anantapur district with Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana holding a strategy meeting on Wednesday with Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav, R&B Minister Malagundla Sankaranarayana and MLAs in the region, where the first two phases of panchayat elections will be organised.

“We want unanimous elections to happen in villages for ‘Grama Swarajya’ and for protecting the prestige of the gram panchayats. There will be no force used and elections will be organised in a free and fair manner,” Mr. Botcha Satyanarayana said after holding discussions at Puttaparthi MLA Duddukunta Sreedhar Reddy’s office.

The first phase of the election notification will be issued on January 29 and voting will take place on February 9 if necessary in 169 GPs of 12 Mandals in Kadiri Revenue Division.

Deliberations took place on likely candidates for the 322 GPs in Dharmavaram and Kalyandurg Revenue divisions (19 mandals) also in the second phase for which notification would be issued on February 2 and voting held on February 13 if essential.

With the active support of the State government, all schemes would be taken to the doorstep of the people with an additional financial bonus to be given wherever sarpanches are elected unanimously. r

Anantapur MP Talari Rangaiah, Rayadurg MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy, Dharmavaram MLA Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy, Kadiri MLA Pedaballi Venkata Sidda Reddy, Rapthadu MLA Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy, and Kalyandurg MLA Usha Sree Charan attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, an election strategy meeting took place in the Bharatiya Janata Party district office in the city on Wednesday where the Jana Sena Party leaders were also present. Nandireddy Srinivasulu, the BJP district president, and JSP Rayalaseema in-charge T.C. Varun along with BJP state committee member GSS Lalith Kumar discussed in detail the seat-sharing and list of likely candidates.