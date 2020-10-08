Botcha gives away school kits

VIZIANAGARAM

08 October 2020 23:25 IST

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday said that Jagananna Vidya Kanuka would help 43 lakh schoolchildren in the State.

He formally launched the programme and distributed kits to children at the Cheepurupalli Zilla Parishad High School. He said each kit was worth ₹1,530.

He said that the school dress, bags, shoes and other things in the kit would make children confident and concentrate on studies.

Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal said that all schools were getting a corporate look under the Nadu-Nedu programme.