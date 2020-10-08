Andhra Pradesh

Botcha gives away school kits

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana on Thursday said that Jagananna Vidya Kanuka would help 43 lakh schoolchildren in the State.

He formally launched the programme and distributed kits to children at the Cheepurupalli Zilla Parishad High School. He said each kit was worth ₹1,530.

He said that the school dress, bags, shoes and other things in the kit would make children confident and concentrate on studies.

Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal said that all schools were getting a corporate look under the Nadu-Nedu programme.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2020 11:26:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/botcha-gives-away-school-kits/article32807204.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story