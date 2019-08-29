Botcha ducks queries on Capital

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana tactfully evaded a question if the Capital will be shifted from Amaravati.

“Wait and see,” Mr. Satyanarayana told reporters when they asked him if the Capital remains in Amaravati or not.

He was briefing the media after a high-level review meeting with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and officials concerned at the Tadepalli camp office here on Thursday. When the reporters further egged him on saying it was time the government gave “some clarity” on the subject, the Minister said: “When clarity on the Capital emerges it will be shared with the media and the public.”

It was the comment made by Mr. Satyanarayana about part of the Capital area being inundated during the recent floods that triggered speculation that the Capital is going to be moved from Amavarati. His reference to the observation made by the Sivaramakrishnan Committee to buttress his argument added grist to the rumour mills. The Minister went on to explain that the Capital should benefit all the five crore people of the State and not just one area or one community. The government wanted uniform development of all the districts, the Minister said. Mr. Satyanarayana said tenders floated for works worth ₹35,000 crore without any bank guarantee or financial linkage have now been cancelled.

Even projects that were grounded were stopped because they were overpriced. The government wanted to give the benefit of cost reduction through reverse tendering to those who purchased the apartments in commercial projects such as Happy Nest, he explained. The various projects proposed and taken up in the capital area were reviewed by the Chief Minister.