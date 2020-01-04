Botcha defends BCG report on Capital, says Naidu instigating employees

Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana on Saturday reiterated that the YSR Congress Party government was committed to promoting three capitals with the Secretariat at Visakhapatnam, Assembly at Amaravati and High Court at Kurnool, with two camp offices for the Chief Minister.

Addressing a press conference at Tirupati, the Minister said development would be possible only with growth of cities. He said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was only correcting the mistakes done by TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu on the Capital issue.

“Mr. Naidu is deliberately instigating the employees to fight for Amaravati based on the Sivaramakrishna Committee report,” the Minister said and added that technically it was observed that Amaravati could not be the capital due to its irrigable lands. “Mr. Naidu should not stoop to the level of telling lies, while at the same time claiming seniority in politics,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

It was unfortunate that the TDP chief was claiming that proposals worth ₹52,000 crores were ready during its regime. But, ₹19,750 crore was spent on demolitions. About ₹331 crore was given to consultants, and still the TDP leaders were busy to get bills for ₹200 crore more, the Minister alleged.

The Minister said Mr. Naidu had no right to change the joint capital of Hyderabad, but he did it for his vested interests. Flaying the TDP chief’s criticism against BCG committee report, the Minister said that the report took the ground realities into consideration. “During demonetisation, it was Mr. Naidu who took the suggestion of the BCG. The same had given the route map for the NITI Aayog, and it had also extended its logistic support for participating in the various economic summits,” Mr. Satyanarayana said.

Responding to a volley of questions, the Minister said that despite a plethora of problems, the government was committed to fulfilling all the promises made to the people. He said that it was the bounden duty of the government to address the water problem of Rayalaseema region. He said that the TDP’s corruption was glaring in housing schemes. “It is ridiculous on the part of Mr. Naidu to question the Chief Minister on the issue of stopping Pawan Kalyan,” he said.

Earlier, the Minister had darshan of Lord Shiva at Srikalahasti temple. Mild tension prevailed for a while at Srikalahasti when former SAAP chairman P.R. Mohan tried to obstruct the convoy of the Minister and to question him on the Amaravati issue. Later, the police intervened and cleared the way for him.