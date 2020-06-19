Botcha blocked Appropriation Bill in Council: Kala

TDP State president K. Kala Venkat Rao accused Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana of stalling the passage of the Appropriation Bill in the Legislative Council by obstructing Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy when he got up to move the Bill.
In a press release on Thursday, Mr. Venkat Rao said priority was given to the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and CRDA Repeal Bills as per the YSR Congress Party’s political agenda, which clearly took precedence over important legislative business.
He also took objection to the winding up of the proceedings in the Assembly without giving a chance for the Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu to speak.
Thirteen Bills were rushed through in just two days devoid of any discussion as the ruling party was bent on taking arbitrary decisions, he said.
Mr. Venkat Rao questioned what were 18 Ministers who had no voting right, doing in the Council and expressed regret that the entire sessions were like shrouded in secrecy.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath