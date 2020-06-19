Botcha blocked Appropriation Bill in Council: Kala

TDP State president K. Kala Venkat Rao accused Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana of stalling the passage of the Appropriation Bill in the Legislative Council by obstructing Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy when he got up to move the Bill.

In a press release on Thursday, Mr. Venkat Rao said priority was given to the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and CRDA Repeal Bills as per the YSR Congress Party’s political agenda, which clearly took precedence over important legislative business.

He also took objection to the winding up of the proceedings in the Assembly without giving a chance for the Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu to speak.

Thirteen Bills were rushed through in just two days devoid of any discussion as the ruling party was bent on taking arbitrary decisions, he said.

Mr. Venkat Rao questioned what were 18 Ministers who had no voting right, doing in the Council and expressed regret that the entire sessions were like shrouded in secrecy.