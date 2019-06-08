Botcha back in the saddle

Former Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, who had faced a rough weather in politics during bifurcation of the State when he was in the Congress, could come back to limelight after a gap of five years.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy selected Mr. Satyanarayana for the post of a Minister in the new Cabinet.

Mr. Satyanarayana played a key role in ensuring the victory of the YSRCP in all the nine Assembly constituencies in the district.

His singular effort was said to have ensured the victory of the party Lok Sabha candidate, B. Chandrasekhar, who emerged as a giant killer by defeating former Union Minister and senior TDP leader P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju by a margin of 40,000 votes.

Vast experience

Mr. Satyanarayana himself got 26,948 votes majority in Cheepurupalli constituency, where he defeated Kimidi Nagarjuna of the TDP.

Mr. Satyanarayana had earlier worked as the Vizianagaram District Cooperative Central Bank president and represented the Vizianagaram Lok Sabha seat.

He had enjoyed the confidence of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. After the demise of Rajasekhara Reddy, he continued to be in the Congress and went on to become the PCC president.

Post bifurcation, he had contested unsuccessfully on the Congress ticket from Cheepurupalli in 2014. He later joined the YSRCP.

Loyalty pays

Kurupam MLA-elect Pamula Sri Pushpavani is another leader from the district to be inducted in the Cabinet. She defeated Narasimhapriya Thatraj of the TDP by a margin of 26,602 votes. Though many YSRCP MLAs joined the TDP, she remained loyal to the party, which helped her get an elevation.

A native of Doramamidi village of Buttayagudem mandal in West Godavari district, she was as a teacher before foraying into politics. After marrying Satrucharla Parikshit Raj, she came to Kurupam.