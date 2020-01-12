Botcha allays fears of Amaravati farmers

Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has assured farmers of Amaravati that the government will look into all their concerns and fulfil its commitments.

In an interaction with the farmers at his residence, Mr. Satyanarayana said the development works would continue in Amaravati. He also appealed to the farmers to raise their concerns with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“This government is ready to do everything in its power. It will do good to the farmers of the region. We will also look into the appeals of farmers relating to issues in registration of assigned lands at Uddandrayunipalem and Rayapudi,” he said. The farmers had earlier urged the Minister to lift the ban on registration of assigned lands and also some restrictions in the registration of lands in the capital region. Some of them had even raised concerns over the fate of their children.

Responding to their pleas, the Minister said that he would take up all these issues with the Chief Minister and get them solved.