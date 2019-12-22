Boston Consulting Group roped in to study capital options

The State government is learnt to have roped in Boston Consulting Group (BCG) to study the options available for development of the capital city, in addition to getting a similar job done by the G.N. Rao-led expert committee.

The government intends to discuss the report submitted by the expert (G.N. Rao) panel, in the Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on December 27 and the BCG is also likely to come up with its findings by then, according to reliable sources.

The government is also said to have decided to hold an all-party meeting in early January and then decide its course of action. However, the government has for all practical purposes finalised Visakhapatnam as the place for Executive capital and summer Assembly and to set up the principal seat of High Court in Kurnool and its Benches in Visakhapatnam and Amaravati.

The BCG has reportedly advised the government that it should go for development of a brownfield city instead of a greenfield city, which was former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s dream that did not take full shape for various reasons.

Meanwhile, the government has been working overtime to implement its plan to develop three cities for capital functions. It may be noted that the G.N. Rao Committee recommended that Andhra Pradesh should have three capitals (Legislative, Executive and Judicial) for achieving balanced development of four regions.