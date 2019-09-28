Bose: govt. has set its sights on ‘purification’ of land records

The government’s decision to provide 25 lakh house sites to the eligible by Ugadi next year is a historic one and a trendsetter, Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose has said.

Addressing a review meeting along with another Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha Shaik Bepari on implementation of various government schemes in the native district of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Friday, Mr. Bose said the government started studying the housing requirement to make the scheme a reality.

“Initially, 1.26 lakh beneficiaries have been identified in the district as of now,” he said. Laying emphasis on “purification” of land records, he said the reconciliation process of ‘Jama bandi’ used to be conducted regularly before 1983. The abolition of the ‘karanam and munsiff’ system had thrown the system haywire.

‘Big responsibility’

“Though there are 3.31 crore acres of government land in the State, 33 lakh acres are yet to be recorded in the WebLand. In all, 11,000 surveyors are being appointed to streamline the process,” Mr. Bose said.

He termed the purification process as the highest responsibility vested in the Revenue Department by the Chief Minister. Collector Ch. Hari Kiran said 633 surveyors and 230 VROs would be available for October 2 for the special task. District in-charge Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Housing Minister Ch. Sri Ranganatha Raju, and Chief Whip G. Srikanth Reddy spoke.