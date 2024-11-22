Border-Gavaskar Trophy | Nitish, the young all-rounder from Vizag, makes impressive Test debut Down Under

After making his mark in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) last season and the recently held Bangladesh T20 series, the young cricketer from Visakhapatnam, Nitish Kumar Reddy, has made a grand debut in the Tests, and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth, Australia, provided him the right platform.

After wicket-keeper and batsman K. Srikar Bharat, he is the second player from the Port City to play the test cricket in ‘Whites’. He is also the fourth player from Andhra to play test cricket. M.S.K. Prasad, Hanuma Vihari and K.S. Bharat are the other three.

Nitish earned the maiden test cap along with pacer Harshit Rana. He received the cap from Virat Kohli, whom he considers his idol.

On his debut, Nitish impressed the Indian fans with a crucial 41 off 59 balls, with a strike rate of 69.49. He turned out to be the highest scorer from Team India in the first Innings. His knock included six fours and a six.

Nitish’s reverse sweep fours against Nathon Lyon and his upper-cut six against his IPL captain Pat Cummins are the highlight of his innings. In fact, the 48 runs between Nitish and Rishabh Pant was the highest partnership of Team India before it was bundled out for 150. Cricket experts and commentators lauded Nitish for his aggressive approach.

The young all-rounder did not get a chance to bowl by the end of play on Day One when Australia stood at 67 for seven wickets.

For his all-round abilities, Nitish was selected in the 15-member India-A team to tour Australia last month.

Nitish hails from Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam and is at present a resident of PM Palem. He has 804 runs from 24 matches in first class cricket, which include a ton and two half-centuries. For his performance in IPL-2024, Nitish was bestowed the ‘Emerging player of the season’ title.