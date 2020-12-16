Border demarcation issue: CPI(M) sees bid to protect OMC, Gali

‘BJP governments do not want CBI to proceed against the mining firm’

The CPI(M) has blamed the BJP government at the Centre and in Karnataka for the delay in the inter-State border demarcation process on the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border in the Bellari Reserve Forest, where the Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) has allegedly resorted to illegal mining.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, party State Committee member O. Kondareddy and north district committee member O. Nallappa alleged that the border dispute was being put off on some pretext or the other for the past 10 years just to save the OMC and its owner Gali Janardhana Reddy.

“If the boundary is demarcated properly, the Central Bureau of Investigation can proceed further in the cases pending against the OMC, which the BJP government does not want to happen,” said Mr. Kondareddy.

Anantapur district was carved out of Ballari and the district administration at Ballari had all the relevant documents and maps with it, he said, and added that issues could be settled across the table and implemented with ease.

“Even today, those needing information prior to the district formation apply to the registrar’s office in Ballari,” he observed.

Survey of India being an arbitrator, it should have all the relevant maps and documents and technology to settle the issue amicably, he opined.

“But it is unfortunate that even after three surveys since 2010, the issue is hanging fire, which proves that there is political pressure to delay the issue,” he said.