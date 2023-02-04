ADVERTISEMENT

Bopparaju elected unopposed as chairman of AP JAC Amaravati

February 04, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Service Associations’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) Amaravati has unanimously elected its new office-bearers.

In a meeting held in Kurnool on Saturday, 21 members of the executive committee filed their nominations for different posts as part of the election process. Bopparaju Venkateswarlu as Chairman, Palisetty Damodara Rao as secretary general and 21 other candidates were unanimously elected to the posts. Returning Officer K. Bhavana and Assistant returning officer Krishna Rao will officially announce their election in Sunday’s meeting.

T.V. Phani Perraju is elected as associate Chairman, V.V. Murali Krishnam Naidu as treasurer, S. Krishnamohan Rao as organising secretary, B. Kishore Kumar as publicity secretary and five co-chairmen, five vice-chairmen and five secretaries filed their nominations on Saturday.

