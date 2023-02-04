HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bopparaju elected unopposed as chairman of AP JAC Amaravati

February 04, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Service Associations’ Joint Action Committee (JAC) Amaravati has unanimously elected its new office-bearers.

In a meeting held in Kurnool on Saturday, 21 members of the executive committee filed their nominations for different posts as part of the election process. Bopparaju Venkateswarlu as Chairman, Palisetty Damodara Rao as secretary general and 21 other candidates were unanimously elected to the posts. Returning Officer K. Bhavana and Assistant returning officer Krishna Rao will officially announce their election in Sunday’s meeting.

T.V. Phani Perraju is elected as associate Chairman, V.V. Murali Krishnam Naidu as treasurer, S. Krishnamohan Rao as organising secretary, B. Kishore Kumar as publicity secretary and five co-chairmen, five vice-chairmen and five secretaries filed their nominations on Saturday.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Kurnool

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.