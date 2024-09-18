GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Boozers can buy 180 ml of liquor of any brand for ₹99 in Andhra Pradesh

The new excise policy, which has been approved by the State Cabinet, lays emphasis on ‘quality, quantity, and affordability’, says I&PR Minister Parthasarathy

Published - September 18, 2024 08:22 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.
The government will grant licence to 12 premium shops with a tenure of five years, and the fee for these shops will be ₹1 crore, says I&PR Minister K. Parthasarathy.

The government will grant licence to 12 premium shops with a tenure of five years, and the fee for these shops will be ₹1 crore, says I&PR Minister K. Parthasarathy.

Consumers can buy 180 ml of liquor of any brand for ₹99, once the new excise policy comes into force in Andhra Pradesh from October.

The government decided to make available liquor of all established brands at affordable prices.

The new policy was approved by the State Cabinet at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, at the Secretariat in Amaravati on September 18 (Wednesday).

While approving the new policy, the Cabinet maintained that ensuring “quality, quantity and affordability” was its prime objective.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Minister for Information and Public Relations K. Parthasarathy said the licence for liquor shops would be given for two years through the lottery system. A non-refundable application fee of ₹2 lakh would be collected from those seeking license. Sale of liquor would be allowed between 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., he said.

Four slabs

The Minister said the licence fee would have four slabs ranging from ₹50 lakh to ₹85 lakh, and the shop owners would get a profit of 20% on their sales.

At least 10% of the total liquor shops would be reserved for the toddy-tappers, the Minister added.

Mr. Parthasarthy said the government would grant licence to 12 premium shops with a tenure of 5 years. The licence fee for these premium shops would be ₹1 crore. The non-refundable application fee would be ₹15 lakh for these shops. Premium shops would not be allowed in Tirupati, he added.

Mr. Parthasarathy alleged that the previous YSRCP government had misused the liquor policy and got huge revenues. As the previous government provided poor quality liquor, consumers suffered from health issues, he said, and added that the NDA government had been according highest priority to providing quality liquor at affordable price.

