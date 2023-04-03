ADVERTISEMENT

Booth-level committees will be strengthened in all mandals of Srikakulam district: BJP

April 03, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

BJP functionaries and cadre felicitating party Itchapuram incharge B. Nirmala Reddy at Itchapuram on Monday. .

BJP state vice-president Paidi Venugopalam on Monday said booth-level committees would be strengthened in all mandals of Srikakulam to spread awareness among the public on the NDA government’s welfare and developmental activities, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He was addressing a gathering after felicitating Buddala Nirmala Reddy, who was made party incharge for Itchapuram constituency. Mr. Venugopalam said women leaders were being given active roles in all levels as part of strengthening the party in the district.

Ms. Nirmala Reddy said party membership drives would be organised in all mandals as many were keen on joining the BJP. Party senior leader Reddi Narayana Rao was also present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US