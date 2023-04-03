Booth-level committees will be strengthened in all mandals of Srikakulam district: BJP

April 03, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

BJP state vice-president Paidi Venugopalam on Monday said booth-level committees would be strengthened in all mandals of Srikakulam to spread awareness among the public on the NDA government’s welfare and developmental activities, ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He was addressing a gathering after felicitating Buddala Nirmala Reddy, who was made party incharge for Itchapuram constituency. Mr. Venugopalam said women leaders were being given active roles in all levels as part of strengthening the party in the district.

Ms. Nirmala Reddy said party membership drives would be organised in all mandals as many were keen on joining the BJP. Party senior leader Reddi Narayana Rao was also present.