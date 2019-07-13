Boost to Aarogyasri, healthcare

The new YSRCP Government’s flagship medical scheme Dr. Y.S.R Aarogyasri got a big allocation of ₹1,740 crore in the State Budget, presented to the Assembly by Finance Minister, B. Rajendranath Reddy on Friday.

Cost no bar

“Aarogyasri has not only been a gift to the State but also to the country. Therefore, this government wants to ensure that this programme regains its erstwhile sheen,” said Mr. Reddy in his speech.

The scheme is said to cover all the households with an annual income of less than ₹5 lakh per annum and no treatment will be refused to the patients on the grounds of cost of treatment. The minister said all ailments and surgeries will be covered by Aarogyasri which will expand its coverage.

In this financial year, 5% of the State Budget, i.e., ₹11,399 crore was allocated to Health, Medical, Family and Welfare departments as opposed to the previous budget which only allocated ₹8,463 crore.

‘108’ service expanded

Apart from Aarogyasri, the new government mandated that 108 Ambulance emergency facility should be present at every Mandal in order to cover every corner of the State. To this effect, 432 additional ambulances will be procured and ₹143 crore have been allocated to the facility.

Keeping in mind that government hospitals are the primary medical services providers for the tribal population, ₹66 crore has been allocated for the construction of Dr. Y.S.R Tribal Medical College in Araku Valley, Visakhapatnam.

This year’s medical and health budget also proposed an outlay of ₹1,500 crore towards transforming the government hospitals in order to make them at par with the corporate hospitals in a span of two years.