Booklets on ‘Yoga and Pranayama’ to be distributed

Government Whip and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy launching the distribution in Tirupati.
Special Correspondent TIRUPATI 20 August 2020 07:36 IST
Updated: 20 August 2020 07:36 IST

As many as 1.6 lakh families will get pocket-size booklets on ‘Yoga and Pranayama’, considered the tool to stabilise breath and streamline mental order, in a bid to keep COVID-19 at bay.

Government Whip and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has offered to distribute the 70-page booklet to every household in the Chandragiri constituency and launched the process near Mukkoti temple.

“The government is sending a yoga guru in the form of this booklet to your house. I appeal to everyone to derive the benefit of yoga and stay healthy in the times of pandemic”, he said. The booklet has description on various ‘asanas’ that can keep a person engaged for 60 to 90 minutes. The book has a detailed list of dos and don’ts, apart from stipulated conditions mandated to take up the exercise.

Mr. Reddy stressed the importance of performing ‘Surya Namaskar’ to stay healthy.

