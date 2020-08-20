Andhra Pradesh

Booklets on ‘Yoga and Pranayama’ to be distributed

Government Whip and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy launching the distribution in Tirupati.

Government Whip and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy launching the distribution in Tirupati.  

As many as 1.6 lakh families will get pocket-size booklets on ‘Yoga and Pranayama’, considered the tool to stabilise breath and streamline mental order, in a bid to keep COVID-19 at bay.

Government Whip and TUDA Chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has offered to distribute the 70-page booklet to every household in the Chandragiri constituency and launched the process near Mukkoti temple.

“The government is sending a yoga guru in the form of this booklet to your house. I appeal to everyone to derive the benefit of yoga and stay healthy in the times of pandemic”, he said. The booklet has description on various ‘asanas’ that can keep a person engaged for 60 to 90 minutes. The book has a detailed list of dos and don’ts, apart from stipulated conditions mandated to take up the exercise.

Mr. Reddy stressed the importance of performing ‘Surya Namaskar’ to stay healthy.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 20, 2020 7:37:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/booklets-on-yoga-and-pranayama-to-be-distributed/article32399578.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story