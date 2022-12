December 21, 2022 02:07 am | Updated 02:07 am IST - TIRUMALA

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD) has announced suspension of advance booking of all its seven kalyana mandapams at the Tirumala temple from March 1. in view of the upcoming repair and refurbishment works.

The bookings will be resumed after the completion of works.

