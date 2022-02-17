Booking date for Jagananna township plots in Dharmavaram extended till March 11

Bhumi puja for ₹64-crore develop work to be performed today

Development works worth ₹64 crore will begin at the Jagananna Smart Township at Dharmavaram on Friday, with MLA Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy and Anantapuramu–Hindupur Urban Development Authority (AHUDA) Chairman Mahalakshmi Srinivas performing the bhumi puja for the project.

Meanwhile, the last date for booking plots has been extended till March 11. Out of the 1,273 plots available in three different sizes, only 350 applicants have booked the plots by paying the initial 10 % amount. “Interested people are waiting for development work in the 120 acres identified for the smart township project, so that they can be assured of completion of the project by the time they get possession of the land,” said AHUDA Project Officer M. Hariprasad.

February 11 was the last date for submitting applications and the lottery for allocation of specific plots was supposed to be drawn. However, in view of the less bookings, the AHUDA has decided to draw the lots on March 11, he said.

Layouts are being developed on the outskirts of Dharmavaram town, just 3 km away from the railway and bus stations. The site has a wide road on its one side. The AHUDA has proposed to connect Marur on the National Highway-44 with the layouts with a two-lane road.

Work order

The AHUDA issued the work order for the development of the land to the lowest bidder at ₹64 crore last Friday when compared to the estimated contract of ₹60 crore.

Mr. Hariprasad said that there had been many enquiries. “However, everyone is looking for roads, power lines and earmarked plots. We expect the number of applicants to reach beyond 1,200 by March 11 as plots are priced competitively,” Mr. Hariprasad added.