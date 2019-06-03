Book TTD kalyana mandapams online

Now, all the 259 kalyana mandapams managed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) can be booked online.

The tech-savvy can now use this devotee-friendly service through www.ttdsevaonline.com to book the 215 kalyana mandapams in Andhra Pradesh, 77 in Telangana, 1 in Odisha, 5 in Karnataka and 1 in Tamil Nadu.

All the halls are equipped with modern facilities to perform social events such as wedding, sacred thread ceremony, engagement, Namakaranam, Shashtipoorthi, Annaprasana, Satyanarayana Vratham and wedding reception.

Devotees who have registered themselves on the website, should choose the State, district and region and enquire about the vacancy. Once found available, they have to upload their Aadhaar or any other identity card, photo and make payment. After this process is completed, the devotees and the supervisor of the Kalyana Mandapam will get an SMS confirming the booking.

On reaching the venue, the devotee will have to show the SMS at the reception and proceed with the function. The online system is expected to eliminate trivial irritants and procedural discrepancies, besides avoiding scope for favouritism and corruption.